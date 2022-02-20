FLOOD alerts are currently in place for parts of Gwent.
On Thursday morning, Natural Resources Wales places a flood alert on parts of Newport for the Usk Estuary and this is set to last until at least Monday morning. At 9.15am this morning, the high tide at Usk Estuary reached 6.95m and it is expected to reach 6.5m at high tide this evening.
The flood alert affects the Nash, Saltmarsh, Pye Corner, Somerton, Lliswery, Pill, city centre, Maindee, Barnardtown, East Usk and Crindau areas of Newport and parts of Caerleon and up to Tredunnock.
A flood alert is in place for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, which was issued at 10.53 this morning. The water level at Abergavenny was at 2m and rising at 10.30am and 1.5m and falling in Usk.
The alert affects Newport, Caerleon, Usk, Abergavenny, Magor, Caldicot, Caerwent and Gilwen.
There is also a flood alert in place across the wider south Wales coastline which also affects part of Gwent. The alert is in place from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge and therefore covers the Gwent areas of Peterstone Wentlooge, St Brides Wentlooge, Duffryn, Uskmouth, Goldcliff, Nash, Saltmarsh, Caldicot Level, Redwick, parts of Caldicot, Sudbrook and Blackrock up to Beachley.
