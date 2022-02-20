GLOUCESTERSHIRE Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in the Forest of Dean yesterday morning.
A man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle collision in the forest at around 11am on Saturday, February 19.
Police were called to reports of a silver Vauxhall Astra leaving the road on Newtown Road, Cinderford.
Emergency services attended and a man in his 70s from the Forest of Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 152 of February 19.
