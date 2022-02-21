Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 road closures
- M4 westbound, junction 42-43: Parts of the M4 between junction 42 for Earlswood and junction 43 for Llandarcy overnight this week. The entry slip road to the westbound carriageway at junction 42, and the exit slip road at junction 43 will be closed between 8pm and 6am for much of the week. The closures will allow clearance work to take place. Closures will begin on Sunday night and end on Friday morning.
- M4 westbound, junction 37-38: Electrical work will close the exit slip road of the westbound M4 at junction 38 for Margam. The slip road will be closed between 8pm and 5am on Monday night.
- M4 westbound, junction 25A: There will be closures on the westbound M4 around Newport this week. The exit slip road will be closed at junction 25A for Grove Park to allow surveys to take place. The closures will take place between 8pm and 5am on Monday night and Tuesday night.
- M4 eastbound, junction 25-24: Maintenance work will close the exit slip road of the M4’s westbound carriageway at junction 24 for Coldra this week. Overnight closures will take place form Monday night through to Saturday morning. The exit slip road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night.
- M4 westbound, junction 23: The M4 will be closed around junction 23 for Rogiet this week. Overnight closures will allow maintenance work to take place between Monday night and Friday morning. The road will shut between 9pm and 6am each evening.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment