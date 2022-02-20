SPEED restrictions have been put in place on the Prince of Wales Bridge amid continued strong winds.
Traffic crossing the Severn on the M4 has been restricted to 40mph in both directions and is beginning to get congested as a result.
On Friday, the crossing was closed completely for what is believed to have been the first time ever due to wind.
The bridge has been closed in the past, due to ice forming on the cables.
The M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions due to the wind.
The Met Office – which issued both read and amber warnings for Friday’s Storm Eunice, issued a yellow warning for yesterday and has extended their warning to cover from midday today until 3pm on Monday, February 21.
The warning covers the whole of Wales and most of southern and mid-England with another in force for Northern Ireland, parts of western Scotland and the north-west of England.
