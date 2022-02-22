A CAERPHILLY woman is hoping to use her platform as a beauty pageant finalist to empower both women and men to be comfortable in and love their own bodies.

Gabrielle Dunn, 25, has been selected as a finalist for the Miss Wales 2022 pageant - the first time she has entered a pageant.

“A friend of mine sent me the info and said I should enter,” said Ms Dunn. “So I did and had the interview and got selected. I’m so excited.”

She is hoping that people who see that she has made this step into pageantry who suffer with confidence issues will be boosted by her story and own struggles with confidence.

“From a young age I was never really confident," she said. "I would always see celebrities in magazines and on TV and I would see that as the definition of perfect, but now I have matured I realise that everybody is so different and beautiful in their own way.

“I want to inspire young women. I have always been for body confidence and have come to learn to love myself and my imperfections. I want to help people struggling with body confidence and mental health.”

Ms Dunn works two day jobs – one with TUI as a travel advisor and as a cashier at Lloyds Bank. She also does street modelling and runs a jump fitness class – which she says provides a boost to the mental health of ‘her girls’ who take part.

“Sometimes they come in and ask how I’m smiling because it’s a Monday but by the end of it they’re so happy,” she said.

Ms Dunn is hoping to continue inspiring others by returning to her former university to do workshops on managing and understanding mental health and stress.

Ms Dunn is being sponsored by Endless Summer Wales for her Miss Wales journey and is raising money for pageant charity Beauty with a Purpose by climbing Pen y Fan and holding an empowerment event in March.

