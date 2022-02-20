A POPULAR scuba diving site near Chepstow will close permanently, according to a post on the official social media account.
The National Diving & Activity Centre opened in 2003 and, as well as diving, catered for adrenaline junies looking to try out bungee jumps and a zip wire.
A post on the NDAC official Facebook page on Friday, said : "The National Diving & Activity Centre is permanently closed.
"We are not taking bookings for leisure activities or public diving.
"We’d like to thank all our customers for their support over the years."
The diving centre has played host to other events down the years, as varied as Fear Fest - the horror-based Hallowe'en event - and open-air cinema nights.
Over the years the centre has hit the headlines on a number of occasions due to diver deaths, such as the case of a woman in 2014 who died while using, her own, sub-standard breathing equipment at the centre.
No reason has been given for the closure as yet.
