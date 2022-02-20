FOOTAGE captured by a mountain rescue crew shows how challenging conditions were on South Wales' highest peak yesterday.
A member of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) took this short clip whilst undertaking their personal training this morning.
"As you can see the yellow weather warning for wind is accurate," the team said on social media.
"With gusts reaching over 60mph blasting ice and snow across the tops making visibility difficult."
They explained that the 'pinging' noises heard in the video were projectiles hitting their goggles.
"Footpaths in the area were frozen from around 300m from Pont ar Daf car park with the temperature dropping considerably the closer to the summit you get," they said.
"With the added affect of wind chill temperatures are estimated to feel like -8."
CBMRT stressed that those venturing into the hills in the coming days should check the weather specifically for mountains using MWIS or the Met Office mountain forecast.
"Cconsider whether you have the skills, experience and appropriate clothing and equipment to do so safely," they said.
