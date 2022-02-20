THE main road between Newbridge and Abercarn has been completely closed as a matter of emergency due to fallen trees.
Gwent Police have implemented an emergency full road closure of the A472 between the two towns.
The closure is between the Mcdonalds roundabout and the Chapel of Ease Roundabout.
This is due to a number of fallen trees on the road.
Gwent Police have asked that motorists "please avoid the area if possible".
As well as the A472, there are tree-related closures at:
- Christchurch Road, Newport
- Belmont Hill, Caerleon, Newport.
