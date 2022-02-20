PICTURES taken of the river Usk show it swollen by heavy rainfall.
These pictures, taken by freelance photographer Peter Williams up at Crickhowell.
As well as heavy rain the Met Office has extended their yellow weather warning for wind to cover from midday today until 3pm on Monday, February 21.
The warning covers the whole of Wales and most of southern and mid-England with another in force for Northern Ireland, parts of western Scotland and the north-west of England.
There is a flood warning currently in effect for the River Usk which covers the area in the photographs.
A flood alert is also in place for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, which was issued at 10.53 this morning. The water level at Abergavenny was at 2m and rising at 10.30am and 1.5m and falling in Usk.
The alert affects Newport, Caerleon, Usk, Abergavenny, Magor, Caldicot, Caerwent and Gilwen.
