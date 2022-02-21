SBTV founder Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, according to the BBC.

The British entrepreneur and YouTube star helped launched the careers of some of the biggest names in music including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

SB.TV confirmed the news on Sunday night, although details surrounding his death are not known at this time.

Born in Luton, Jamal is the son of Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, and received an MBE from the Queen in 2014 for his work in business and music.

Jamal Edwards MBE. pic.twitter.com/wSKthO20gf — Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA (@jamaledwards) March 26, 2015

Brenda Edwards son Jamal on Loose Women

Appearing alongside his mum on Loose Women in 2021, he described his reason for launching SBTV at the age of just 15.

He said: “A lot of my friends weren’t being represented in mainstream media and that inspired me.”

Musicians pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after his death

Music stars and media personalities have paid tribute to Jamal.

Jaykae tweeted: “I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards💙 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya.”

AJ Tracey added: “RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status”

The MOBO Awards paid tribute to Jamal’s “ground-breaking work”.

We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on 🙌🏾🙏🏾✊🏾



Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/IQPcpkBG8w — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) February 20, 2022

They tweeted: We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on 🙌🏾🙏🏾✊🏾

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”