A VAN driver who was involved in a crash which resulted in the deaths of two young children has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Martin Newman, 41, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court following the fatal crash on the M4 on Saturday, February 5.

The crash involved a car and a van on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29, at around 1.45pm.

Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, and her younger brother Jayden-Lee Wheaton, were on their way back from a birthday party at the time of the crash.

The children, who were known by the surname Lucas, were taken – along with their mother – to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

But Gracie-Ann died on Sunday, February 6 following a cardiac arrest as a result of her injuries, and Jayden-Lee, three, passed away the following Friday.

Their uncle Darren Lucas paid tribute to Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee, saying they were “two angels.”

“Nobody expected this. We’re all in shock,” he said.

“They were two incredible kids. It’s terrible.

“They were two beautiful kids. They were two angels.”

And speaking after Gracie-Ann’s death, cousin Jamie Lucas told the PA news agency: “I’m just trying to wrap my head around the fact that she’s gone; it’s hard to believe.”

“She was so young. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was such a wonderful child.

“I’m just lost for words really. How she was returning from a birthday party and all of a sudden she’s gone.

“She was very smart, she was very creative. She had a really great imagination as well. She was just fantastic to be around.”

Newman, of South Avenue in the Neath Port Talbot area, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced on Friday, April 8.