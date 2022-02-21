Storm Franklin has arrived in Newport and the wider Gwent area, continuing on from the pummelling that Storm Eunice dished out last week.

While wind speeds may be lower, and the Met Office weather warning is yellow, rather than the red that we saw on Friday, today’s weather is bringing about its own dangers – in the form of flooding.

Today - Monday, February 21 - Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued 46 flood alerts and warnings across Wales – including a number in Newport and Gwent.

These include instances where river levels are rising, and coastal areas where a combination of sea levels and volatile winds are causing water to travel inland.

Below, you can check out each and every flood alert or warning for Newport and the Gwent area, all in one place.

Flood warnings for Newport and Gwent

Coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge – flood alert

This alert is essentially in place along the coast from Barry all the way to Chepstow – though parts of Cardiff and Newport are also at risk should the situation here escalate.

According to NRW, high tide at Newport is expected to reach 6.3 metres this morning, which remains at a similar level to last night’s reading.

It is predicted that levels will remain high until the next high tide, at the very least.

Usk Estuary – flood alert

This flood alert is in place as a result of the same tide measurements as above, though the alert is more Newport specific.

It covers the River Usk’s estuary in Newport, but warns that the knock-on impact would put strain on the river through the city, nearly as far as Llantrisant.

Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire – flood alert

The River Wye, leading on to the Severn, is also at risk at this time.

According to NRW, high tide at Chepstow will be 25 minutes later than at Newport, and, at Tintern, 45 minutes later.

Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire – flood alert

Up towards Monmouth and Abergavenny, a flood alert is in place for the rivers Wye and Monnow.

This morning, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.9 metres and steady. The level at Monmouth was 4.1 metres and falling. A peak level of 4.2 metres occurred at 3am today.

Meanwhile, the rowing club underpass gates at Monmouth have been closed.

In Grosmont, the river level of 1.3 metres is lower than yesterday’s peak, where the recorded level was 3.0 metres.

According to NRW this morning: “following heavy rainfall yesterday levels in the upper Wye catchment remain high, the peak river level is expected to reach Monmouth in the next 24-48 hours.”

River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk – flood warning, River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport – flood alert

A flood warning is in place further up the River Usk – with another warning in place over the border in Powys.

In Gwent meanwhile, the most recent water level at Abergavenny was 2.8 metres and falling. A peak level of 4.7 metres occurred at 1:45am today.

The level at Usk Town was 3 metres and falling. A peak level of 3.6 metres occurred at 6:30 AM today.

As for the River Usk in general, it was at its highest point in Brecon, Powys, where a peak level of 3.5 metres was recorded at 6.45pm on Sunday.

Further downstream towards Newport, levels are even lower again, with a flood alert, rather than a warning, in place.