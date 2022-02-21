WALES have been given a boost before their trip to Twickenham this week, as Taulupe Faletau has been called up to join Wayne Pivac’s squad.
The Bath back-row forward has been called up to replace Christ Tshiunza – who was released back to his club after a hamstring injury earlier in the championship.
Faletau has proved his fitness by playing the last two games for Bath – including an impressive display against Leicester Tigers on Saturday – having been sidelined since July with an ankle injury picked up in the second test of the Lions tour of South Africa.
Faletau will now be a part of Wales’ squad for the remainder of the tournament.
Wales are looking to return to winning ways on Saturday in their bid to retain the Six Nations title. A comprehensive defeat in Ireland means Pivac’s side currently sit fifth after two games.
