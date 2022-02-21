PICTURES showing the damage caused by Storm Eunice to the railway network in mid Wales have been released by Network Rail.

Services were disrupted on Friday during the high winds, and now Network Rail has released aerial images showing how the damage impacted the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

South Wales Argus: Aerial photos show the impact of Storm Eunice on the Heart of Wales Line through Powys. Pics: Network Rail Air Operations.

The line, which passes through Llandrindod Wells and Knighton, was affected by both flooding high winds, with trees coming down on the tracks.

Network Rail has not confirmed where on the line the pictures were taken.

Powys escaped the worst of Storm Eunice, with high winds mainly affecting south Wales and the south of England.

However, the county's road and rail network has been badly affected by flooding today.

  • This article originally appeared on our sister site the County Times.