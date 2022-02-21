PICTURES showing the damage caused by Storm Eunice to the railway network in mid Wales have been released by Network Rail.
Services were disrupted on Friday during the high winds, and now Network Rail has released aerial images showing how the damage impacted the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.
The line, which passes through Llandrindod Wells and Knighton, was affected by both flooding high winds, with trees coming down on the tracks.
Network Rail has not confirmed where on the line the pictures were taken.
Powys escaped the worst of Storm Eunice, with high winds mainly affecting south Wales and the south of England.
However, the county's road and rail network has been badly affected by flooding today.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the County Times.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.