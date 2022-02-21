BRITS were left “bemused” by one particular detail after new broke that the Queen has tested positive for Covid-19.

The monarch has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

The 95-year-old has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.

Covid symptoms may appear from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, but it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team.

The shock announcement was made just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Buckingham Palace issues statement as Queen tests positive for Covid.





Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.

Concern across the nation will be at peak levels for the Queen given her advanced age and her health scare in recent months, and her popularity in a country where many have known no other monarch on the throne.

But news that the Queen is expected to “continue light duties” didn’t sit well with Brits as they reacted to the news.

One well-wisher tweeted: “I’m bemused to see that the Queen will change to carrying out “light duties”. She’s 95. I would hope she only ever does light duties. “You’ve got Covid, ma’am. No digging trenches for you!”

Another added: “Light Duties! She’s 95! Let her rest. The country will still cope if she never did any “duties” again.”

“Good heavens. She's 95 and has covid. Give her a Lemsip and a duvet and let her watch daytime telly! Duties can be delegated,” added a third.

A foruth said: I"'m not a royalist by any means but she’s 95, let her rest for petes sakes."

The Queen is the latest monarch from around the world to catch Covid.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, both tested positive for the illness on February 9.