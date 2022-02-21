A PLAN to turn a long-empty church in Newport into flats has been refused, after two historic groups branded the scheme as “heavy-handed” and “unacceptable”.

Late last year, a planning application was submitted to Newport City Council, in a bid to turn St Paul’s Church in Commercial Street in the city centre into homes.

If approved, the interior of the church building would be transformed, paving the way for 16 apartments, and four two-bedroom flats.

Though the plan would have brought the long-empty building back into use, it was met with opposition.

The Georgian Group – which specialises in buildings of Georgian architecture - described the plans as an “overdevelopment”.

Continuing, the group said that: “The subdivision of the interior is unacceptable. While conversion to residential is acceptable in principle, the building must retain the qualities and physical references that ensure its original purpose is not eradicated.

“This scheme shows a heavy-handed division of what was once a revered and holy place, completely failing to address the Conservation Area Appraisal’s recommendation that any development be ‘sympathetic’”.

Meanwhile, the Victorian Society submitted an objection to the scheme, arguing that the development would “harm its character and significance” of the former church.

The society argued that “other uses such as business, community or even industrial can often guarantee greater preservation of significance, with the much of the original form of the building preserved”.

But, despite these calls to find another use for the building, it was pointed out in the original application that it has been largely empty for quite some time.

The building has been closed to worship since 1991, though it was used as a drug rehabilitation centre for a time after this date.

It was vacated by the Church in Wales in 2016, before being sold to a new owner in 2018.

However, since then, it has been seen to have fallen into disrepair, with local residents raising concerns regarding the condition of its memorial gardens.

Newport City Council’s planning officer ultimately sided with those who voiced concern, stating: “The proposed development is considered unacceptable.

“The proposed development is without proper understanding of the significance of the building and its impact on the historic asset, it is also without justification, assessment of alternatives and evidence that the proposed use is the best and least harmful use of the building.

“It fails to demonstrate that special regard has been given to preserving the special historic interests of the building.”

The officer also raised concerns that there wasn’t enough information in place to look after protected species of animals at the development site.

What did the original plans show?





According to planning documents, submitted to Newport City Council by LPC Trull Ltd on behalf of the applicant, the building would have been transformed into 16 single-bedroom, and four two-bedroom flats, the latter being found on the ground floor.

First floor flats were all set to have internal staircases within the flats, leading to a gallery in the roofspace.

The plans show that the external look of the building would remain largely unchanged, in accordance to its listed status.

But, one major change would have seen the removal of the stained glass windows to be replaced with clear glass – which the applicant describes as “a necessary adaptation to facilitate modern living arrangements.”

None of the flats were earmarked for affordable housing.