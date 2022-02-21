THE latest data from Public Health Wales shows there have been fewer than 150 new cases reported in Gwent.
On Friday 134 new cases were reported in Gwent, and the area has some of the lowest case rates in the country.
However, the arrival of Storm Eunice may have dissuaded or outright stopped some people from venturing out to take a PCR test, though is is more likely to have had an impact on later figures.
There were 1,114 new cases in Wales, including cases for residents outside of Wales.
Caerphilly had the lowest reported case rate in Wales, with 13.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Every other area of Gwent had a lower case rate than the average for Wales, which is 33.7.
Torfaen had the highest in Gwent with a rate of 33 cases per 100,000 people.
There has been one more death in Wales taking the death toll to 6,944 since the start of the pandemic.
No deaths were reported in Gwent.
Amount of new reported Covid cases by area
- Anglesey - 15
- Blaenau Gwent - 19
- Bridgend - 53
- Caerphilly - 25
- Cardiff - 186
- Carmarthenshire - 65
- Ceredigion - 34
- Conwy - 36
- Denbighshire - 39
- Flintshire - 62
- Gwynedd - 31
- Merthyr Tydfil - 19
- Monmouthshire - 28
- Neath Port Talbot - 44
- Newport - 31
- Pembrokeshire - 46
- Powys - 34
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 84
- Swansea - 92
- Torfaen - 31
- Vale of Glamorgan - 46
- Wrexham - 35
- Unknown location - Six
- Resident outside Wales – 53
