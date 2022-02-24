Within our depot at Nash Mead Queensway Meadows Newport, specialising in tools, fixings, PPE and providing cut to size board services for plywood, fireboard and PIR insulation.

More information will follow closer to the day, this will be opening in conjunction with our online direct supply website PRSdirect.co.uk with the choice of approximately 38,000 high quality tools, fixings, PPE and much more...keep your eye on this space for further updates.

Over 48,000 products for the building and construction industry, available for collection or direct delivery, quickly and competitively. Our trade counter is based at Queensway Meadows, Newport. Open to the public and trade.

PRS is an industry leading supplier of high performance, fully tested and certified fire rated building boards, sheathing materials, plywood, cut to size plywood, plasterboard, boiler backer boards. fixings, sealants, tools and insulation dedicated to providing our clients with the products and services they need. We believe that all of our clients deserve the highest level of service and we are committed to providing just that. Explore our website to learn more and get in touch with any questions.

The guys here at PRS hope all of our customers are staying safe during these difficult times. We are open for business, we can deliver, we have stock and we use all methods of safe practice to ensure social distancing and transmission avoidance.

BESPOKE CUTTING SERVICE

PRS are pleased to announce we have added a bespoke board cutting service that will benefit our customers for both local collection and delivery as well as national delivery.

Whether you are a professional or a DIY enthusiast in need of cut to size panels for your bespoke projects, the “PRS” team can help you. Full size boards are difficult to handle and so our cutting service provides easy access to material at manageable precision cut widths and lengths to suit your specific application.