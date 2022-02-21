ONE of the men accused of murdering Ryan O'Connor was "laughing and excited" and acting "like a psychopath" after the alleged attack, a jury has heard.

Joseph Jeremy was "bubbly and thinking it was funny", his co-defendant Elliott Fiteni told the trial at Newport Crown Court today.

Jeremy and Fiteni, along with three other men – Ethan Strickland, Kyle Raisis and Lewis Aquilina – all from Cardiff, are accused of murdering Newport man Mr O'Connor on June 10 last year.

In his evidence to the court this morning, Fiteni said the group had been in Newport to buy cannabis, but had been spooked by a patrolling police car and decided to change their route.

He said he saw "a boy on foot and a boy on a bike... minding their own business".

"I was trying to work out whether the police were looking at us or them," he said.

Fiteni claimed he told driver Aquilina to "get out of here" and the group changed course.

Then, "Lewis [Aquilina] slammed the brakes on and jumped out of the car," Fiteni told the court.

"I was in the process of moving to the driver's seat when Jeremy jumped out," he added.

"It all happened within 10 seconds," Fiteni said. "I was about to drive off, then someone in the back said 'stop, they're coming.'"

Clockwise from top left are Joseph Jeremy, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Raisis, Ethan Strickland and Lewis Aquilina. Pictures: Gwent Police

He told the court he, Strickland and Raisis did not get out of the car.

Fiteni alleged Jeremy said "I yinged him, I yinged him" when he got back into the car.

"I looked back and saw the blood on the knife," Fiteni said, telling the court this was the first time he had seen a knife that day.

Fiteni alleged Jeremy was "laughing and excited" in the back of the car.

He was "bubbly and thinking it was funny", Fiteni said of Jeremy. "I was angry, I couldn't believe it."

He accused Jeremy of saying he "just got excited" and "couldn't help myself".

As the group drove past the site of the alleged attack, Fiteni claimed "Jeremy shouted 'I'm coming back for you and all your boys.'"

Jeremy was "like a child, all excited and joking – like a psychopath, basically", Fiteni said.

In his evidence, Fiteni admitted being a car thief and said he and Aquilina had stolen vehicles together for "three months" before the day of Mr O'Connor's death.

He told the court he and Jeremy were connected on Snapchat but did not know each other before the alleged attack. Fiteni also said he didn't know Strickland and had met Raisis "once before".

The trial before Mr Justice Raini continues.