A NEW cake shop looks set to open in Newport, in what was once a popular grilled cheese café.

In recent days, 42 Bridge Street in the city centre has seen something of a transformation, with work carrying on inside.

But, the biggest clue that change is coming is the external signage – which now displays a Bakehouse Cakes sign.

It is not yet known if it will operate as a café, or simply an establishment to order and purchase cakes.

At this time, there is no obvious online presence advertising this business, though there is an existing Bakehouse cupcake business trading elsewhere in the city – though they have yet to announce a move to a new premises or that they are the new tenants of the building, which is located on the very edge of the city centre.

The new Bakehouse Cakes premises in Newport

Whoever ultimately moves in to the premises, which is located on a bridge directly above the city’s railway line, it comes as a boost, bringing an empty retail space back into use.

Admittedly, unlike some of the longer term vacant sites in the city, this one has only been empty a matter of weeks – since Christmas Eve.

This was when Holy Cheesus, a popular grilled cheese café, left its long term home – as part of a move to a bigger premises with better opening hours.

A few short weeks after leaving Bridge Street, they set up shop just yards away, at the old Rogue Fox coffee shop premises on Clytha Park Road – with that café having also relocated to a new site in recent months.

Newport: The epicentre for cake?





News of a new cake seller in the area will come as a boost for the city, which already boasts a strong cake shop presence.

In the city centre, Eggfree Cake Box opened its doors last year, while a number of businesses have been trading in and around the city – and neighbouring towns such as Risca and Blackwood.

One thing is for certain – fans of cakes in Newport and Gwent won’t be left wanting any time soon.

Late last year, the Argus reached out to our readers, asking you for your favourite local cake makers, and our post received a staggering response, with more than 1,400 comments.

