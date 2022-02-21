THE DATES of the rearranged Welsh derbies have been announced.

Dragons saw trips to Ospreys and Scarlets, either side of a home tie with Cardiff, postponed over the Christmas and New Year period due to coronavirus.

But now, following talks with the teams and broadcasters, these fixtures have been rearranged to take place in April and May.

Dean Ryan’s side will now travel to Scarlets on Saturday, April 16 at 7.35pm.

On Sunday, May 8, Dragons will be on the road again to face Ospreys in Swansea at 3pm.

And the derby games will wrap-up at Rodney Parade with Cardiff coming to town on Friday, May 13 for a 7.35pm kick off.

However, should Cardiff progress to the semi-final of the EPCR Challenge Cup, the game will have to once again be rearranged.

The rearranged fixtures mean that Dragons will face back-to-back games against Scarlets, with the Men of Gwent hosting the second fixture on Saturday, April 23.

A United Rugby Championship spokesman said: “Three games involving all four teams will take place between April and May and have been agreed in consultation with teams and the host broadcasters.

“Every effort was made to schedule these fixtures outside of the Six Nations window, which was a shared view of all stakeholders involved.

“The URC would like to express its thanks to all clubs and broadcasters involved in helping to reschedule these fixtures given the complexities involved.”

Dragons have confirmed that tickets bought for the Cardiff fixture remain valid for the new date in May.

Any supporter who bought their tickets online and who is unable to make the new date should e-mail ticketing@dragonsrugby.wales for a refund, providing their full name, booking reference and postcode.

Supporters who purchased a ticket in person with cash should contact the Ticket Office with proof of purchase for a refund. Fans have 30 days to apply for a refund.