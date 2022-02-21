A MAN has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fines and court fees after his American bulldog injured a woman in Cross Hands.
Pleading guilty to the charge of possessing a dangerous and out of control dog before Llanelli magistrates this week was Jordan Evans, 26, of Back Lion Road, Gorslas.
Magistrates were told that the offence took place on the afternoon of July 16 when the American bulldog attacked a woman at Black Lion Road, Cross Hands. She sustained injuries as a result of the attack.
For the offence Evans was fined £500 and ordered to pay £500 compenstion to the victim. He must also pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the South Wales Guardian.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.