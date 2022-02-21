A CEMETERY in Barry has closed "until further notice" due to the impact of the wind across the country.
Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery, on Cemetery Road in Barry, has closed today - Monday, February 21 - due to high winds.
On Friday, February 18, Storm Eunice hit South Wales, with a rare red weather warning due to the high speed winds which posed a danger to life. At present there is a less severe yellow weather warning in place across Wales due to the continued high winds.
A spokeswoman for Barry Town Council said: "Due to the high winds and the risk posed to the public, the Town Council have taken the decision to keep the cemetery [Merthyr Dyfan] closed until further notice as a number of trees and branches have fallen within the Cemetery.
"An update will be provided once the cemetery has re-opened."
