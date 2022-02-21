POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash in Merthyr Tydfil that left a man in hospital.
The crash occurred on Sunday, February 18 at around 7.20am on the A465 between Cefn Coed and Dowlais.
A black Fiat 500 was travelling along the road towards Cefn Coed before leaving the road and injuring the driver.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital of Wales and remains in a critical condition.
While investigative work was carried out, the road was closed for eight hours.
South Wales Police thanked the public for "their patience and understanding" while the road was closed.
The police now want to speak to any witnesses to the collision and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.
Anybody who saw the manner of how the black Fiat 500 was driving before the crash is asked to come forward to the police.
Witnesses should contact the Roads Policing unit at Gwaelod Y Garth Police station quoting occurrence 2200058621.
To get in touch with the police you can call 101, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, send the police a message on Facebook or Twitter, or fill in an online form here.
Remember to quote the reference number 22000058621 in communications regarding this incident.
