POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man following an attempted burglary.
Gwent Police says it is investigating reports of an attempted burglary at a property on Heol Isaf, in New Inn, which happened last Monday, February 14.
The force added that it would like to speak to a man pictured, who may be able to help with their enquiry.
Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of an attempted burglary in Heol Isaf, New Inn, on Monday, February 14, and we’d like to speak to this man who could assist our enquiries.
“Call 101, or DM us, with details, quoting log: 220005120, or call anonymously: 0800 555 111.”
