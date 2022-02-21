As it happened: Police incident at George Hotel in Chepstow, roads closed

As it happened: Police incident closes parts of Chepstow town centre
- - Police cordoned off a section of Moor Street in Chepstow town centre on Monday afternoon
- - They were searching the George Hotel after it was reported that a "suspicious device" was found there
- - Roads around the centre of Chepstow were closed for some time and a 50 metre cordon was put in place
- - The area has now reopened and the hotel confirmed it was a "small firework" that had been left in a room by a previous guest
