As it happened: Police incident at George Hotel in Chepstow, roads closed

As it happened: Police incident closes parts of Chepstow town centre

By Ross Rondel

  • - Police cordoned off a section of Moor Street in Chepstow town centre on Monday afternoon
  • - They were searching the George Hotel after it was reported that a "suspicious device" was found there
  • - Roads around the centre of Chepstow were closed for some time and a 50 metre cordon was put in place
  • - The area has now reopened and the hotel confirmed it was a "small firework" that had been left in a room by a previous guest