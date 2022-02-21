Police incident at George Hotel in Chepstow, roads closed - live updates

Live updates: Police incident closes parts of Chepstow town centre
- - Police have cordoned off a section of High Street in Chepstow town centre.
- - They're believed to be searching the George Hotel, following reports of a security incident
- - Chepstow bus station is currently closed as are other roads in the town
