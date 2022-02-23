PLANS to build supported living accommodation in Newport city centre could still go ahead, despite planning permission expiring.

In 2016, mental health charity Mind secured planning permission to expand the space above their Commercial Street home into seven supported living flats.

These were set to be used as part of a Welsh Government scheme to tackle homelessness – a problem which has been well documented in Newport.

But, while efforts continued to secure the funds needed to actually start the project – which also included creating a ground floor cafe/restaurant, and improving the first and second floors to provide services and therapies, the clock ran out.

A condition of the planning application gave Mind five years to start work, which expired in December 2021.

But, the UK based charity has been granted a lifeline, as planning bosses have granted the development extra time.

How the ground floor café could look (Credit: JDW Architects)

The applicant, JDW Architects, on behalf of Mind, submitted an application to vary the standard time condition, and, earlier this month, Newport City Council granted permission for this.

It is not yet known if Mind has the funds in place at this time to start the work, or what timeline they are currently working to, though they are now once again able to kickstart the project.

What do plans show?





Seven self-contained flats will be built by adding a floor to Newport Mind's headquarters, at the Pill end of Commercial Street, in a project funded through a Welsh Government programme to tackle homelessness.

But that is only part of an ambitious upgrade which includes creating a ground floor cafe/restaurant, and improving the first and second floors to provide services and therapies, and new offices.

It was previously reported that the charity had put the plans on hold, “until the situation regarding coronavirus and eating out stabilises”.

How the exterior of the building could look (Credit: JDW Architects)

Once up and running, it is hoped that the facility will provide an informal meeting place for Newport Mind service users, and enable the organisation to increase its engagement with the wider community.

According to a council planning officer, “due to the Coronavirus pandemic (Mind) have been financially unable to implement the permission.”

What has been said about the plans?





Newport Mind chief executive Dave Bland previously said that since planning permission was originally secured, it has been a case of trying to secure funding and build up reserves to realise the project.

He said: “A lot of people who are homeless are there because they have mental health problems and we are about supporting people's mental health. It makes sense to us that we should be trying to do this.

"We will generate income because we will be able to charge rent, and it meets our aspirations - to help people in transition from temporary accommodation to more stable accommodation, and finally that step into accommodation for life.

"The step from homelessness to having your own accommodation is huge. This will be an important stepping stone."

Mind has been contacted for further information.