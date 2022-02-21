Boris Johnson has unveiled his "living with COVID" plan to the Commons, and has proposed to scrap all Covid restrictions in England.
Announcing that the country is ready to move from Government restrictions to "personal responsibility" he has atrributed the success largely to the vaccine roll-out.
Meanwhile, the Welsh Government has not yet indicated when it will remove Wales' remaining covid restrictions.
The prime minister says the "pandemic is not over" but we have "passed the peak" of the Omicron wave.
Key points from Boris Johnson's "living with COVID" plan
Setting out "four principles" on ending all Covid restrictions in England, Boris Johnson told MPs: "First, we will remove all remaining domestic restrictions in law".
Here are the key points:
- The legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate when they catch Covid will end from this Thursday, February 24
- End to self-isolation support payments, although Covid provisions for statutory sick pay can still be claimed for a further month
- End to routine contact tracing and no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days
