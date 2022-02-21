NEWPORT County AFC assistant manager Wayne Hatswell has left the club.

There has been widespread speculation that Hatswell would be leaving Rodney Parade to reunite with Michael Flynn at Walsall since the former County boss returned to the dugout last week.

Flynn was appointed as head coach at the Banks's Stadium on Wednesday, and turned over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers 1-0 in his first game.

Hatswell was in the dugout alongside County manager James Rowberry at Rodney Parade for the Exiles’ 1-1 draw with Mansfield.

He was under contract until 2024, after signing a new contract in November after Rowberry’s appointment.

But County confirmed in a statement issued on Monday evening that an agreement had been reached after Hatswell “expressed a strong desire to leave the club” in order to “pursue a new opportunity”.

“The club can confirm it has parted company with Wayne Hatswell,” said a club spokesperson.

“Wayne expressed a strong desire to leave the club to pursue a new opportunity and as a result the club has reached agreement to release him.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Wayne for all his efforts and hard work over the years.

“We wish him all the best for the future.”

Former defender Hatswell played for County in the 2011/12 National League campaign and joined the coaching staff in 2013.

He left two years later when Terry Butcher was appointed but returned to work with Flynn in 2017.

The pair had a memorable spell in the dugout, leading County to a miraculous escape from relegation out of the Football League, a number of magical cup upsets and a pair of agonising defeats in the League Two play-off final.

Hatswell held the reins for four games as interim manager this season, beating Scunthorpe and drawing with Bradford, Exeter and Carlisle, while also stepping in when both Flynn and Rowberry tested positive for Covid.

Across his three spells in charge, County took 12 points from a possible 21, and suffered an 8-0 loss to Premier League Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Following Hatswell's departure, Rowberry's backroom staff comprises of first team coach Jarred Harvey and goalkeeping coach Jim Hollman.

He can also lean on club ambassador Mark O'Brien and veteran midfielder Kevin Ellison, who is starting out with coaching the development team.

"I've got a really good staff," said Rowberry, before the Mansfield game. "We know what Wayne does and I've got Jarred Harvey, who I have known for a very long time.

"People forget that he is a UEFA Pro Licence coach who has worked at an academy in Cardiff, who are now seeing the benefits of some very good players that have come through the system.

"I've got Jim, who is more than a goalkeeping coach for me.

"He has been around the likes of Malky Mackay and Roy Keane, worked with Scotland, Norwich and some great clubs.

"Jim has been around managers a lot and understands how they work and operate in certain situations. He will say things to me in a respectful manner that I listen to.

"I see it as a coaching staff with physios, sports scientists and guys around it pushing forward to get a good performance."