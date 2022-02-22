DRAGONS must work on being more clinical as they switch their attention to Munster, captain Harrison Keddie has said.

Dean Ryan’s side were beaten 12-0 by Ulster in wet and windy conditions at Rodney Parade on Sunday, courtesy of tries from Marcus Rea and John Andrew.

After the match, Keddie said there were some positives to take from the result, but the Men of Gwent would need to be more clinical when they visit Munster in a fortnight.

“In parts of the game we did well, but the wind was pretty unpredictable at times which made it really difficult to exit our own half,” he said.

“We maybe got the balance a bit wrong at times and carried the ball too much in difficult conditions.

“We had some chances to score but didn’t take them in the first half when we needed to. They had two chances and took them.”

Dragons travel to Thomond Park on Saturday, March 5, with their opponents sitting fourth in the United Rugby Championship after beating Edinburgh 34-20 last time out.

Dragons’ record against the Irish regions so far has been somewhat respectable, picking up their only URC win away to Connaught and restricting Leinster to a 7-6 win at Rodney Parade, before being nilled by Ulster.

“We’ve got to keep going,” said Keddie. “I thought out set piece was pretty good at times. We have got to keep working on that, particularly the drive.

“That is obviously an area a team like Munster pride themselves on so we will keep looking forward, keep working hard and keep looking to take the opportunities to score.”