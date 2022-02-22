A WOMAN from Newport has accused staff at a Thai restaurant of being verbally abusive towards herself and her partner in what she described as an “awful experience” after they claimed they had received raw chicken.

Staff at Patt-Thai, located on Cardiff Road near to the city centre, reportedly told Lana Vaughan and her partner to “eat it and die” when they said the chicken satay they received in their takeaway order was raw and asked for a refund.

Ms Vaughan took to social media to share her and her partner’s ordeal, with several other people also commenting that they had received similar abuse from the restaurant.

Ms Vaughan says she'd spent £35 on the takeaway from Patt-Thai. (Picture: Laura Vaughan)

“A few days ago, we received a truly awful experience from Patt-Thai in Newport,” Ms Vaughan said on social media.

“They were rude and abusive after we tried to get a refund over the issue that they sent us completely raw chicken.

“My partner took it back to the shop and they told him to eat it and die and laughed saying they had our money and there was nothing we can do.

“We have reported them to Newport City Council but please do absolutely avoid at all costs, so unsafe and no apology or acknowledgement of the severity of serving raw food.

“I don’t know how they think it’s acceptable – we’re 35 pounds out of pocket and didn’t touch one bit.”

It’s thought that the restaurant has been operating for around five years in the city.

The Patt-Thai restaurant on Cardiff Road, Newport. (Google Maps)

According to its website, Patt-Thai has a five star hygiene rating and describes itself as the “best Thai takeaway in Newport".

“Patt-Thai, Newport, offers you a delicious variety of starters, stir-fry, side orders, rice dishes, soups and has them delivered straight to your door in no time,” the website says.

The Argus has contacted the Patt-Thai restaurant for a response.