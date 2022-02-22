THE cost of petrol is once again on the rise, with one motoring leader describing prices as having reached “another unfortunate landmark”.

Though it is a similar story across the UK, forecourts in Newport and the surrounding Gwent areas have seen a steady increase in costs over time, and the numbers on the totems outside our region’s stations paint a bleak picture for motorists at this time.

And, if that wasn’t bad enough, costs could yet rise higher, with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine set to impact on fuel costs closer to home.

After Saudi Arabia, Russia is the largest oil exporter, and, should the west impose sanctions on them – as is expected later today, it is likely to see fuel prices rise here as a consequence.

The cost of home energy could also rise for the same reason, with Russia also being the top producer of natural gas.

What is the current petrol situation?





Though the situation regarding petrol prices could get worse, the current situation shows that the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts on Sunday, February 20, was 149p and 153p respectively.

This is according to RAC figures.

This means the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car is £82, while diesel models cost £84.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams described the prices as “another unfortunate landmark”.

He said: “The unrelenting rising price of fuel is hurting households up and down the country, furthering the cost-of-living crisis.

“Businesses are also suffering with diesel reaching new heights.

“While the price of oil is still close to 100 US dollars, a barrel wholesale fuel prices don’t merit further retailer rises across the board at the pumps.

“We realise that smaller retailers who don’t buy fuel as frequently will be hit by higher wholesale costs, but the biggest retailers who buy all the time shouldn’t currently be increasing their forecourt prices.

“We urge them to play fair with drivers at this difficult time.”

But, while the global situation in regards to fuel looks bleak, there may yet be some hope – from an unlikely source.

Mr Williams said: “Tension between Russia and Ukraine is still weighing heavy on the oil price but there is now a glimmer of hope that more oil may come on to the market from Iran due to a possible nuclear agreement with the US to end sanctions.”

Newport and Gwent’s cheapest petrol prices: What you need to know

Below, you can find the petrol stations in our area offering the lowest petrol prices.

Not for the first time, Sainsbury’s in Cwmbran is the best place to go – but even then, it has risen by 16p per litre in just five months, which certainly adds up over time.

Newport (and surrounding area – five miles)

Sainsbury’s Cwmbran – 143.9p;

Asda Pill – 144.7p;

Asda Newport – 144.7p;

Sainsbury’s Newport – 144.9p;

Tesco Extra Newport – 144.9p;

Monmouth (and surrounding area – five miles)

Applegreen Ross-on-Wye (Daff-Y-Nant services north) – 147.8p;

Texaco Coleford – 150.9p;

Shell Monmouth – 151.9p;

A40 Symonds Yat services eastbound – 151.9p;

Esso Coleford – 151.9p;

Blaenau Gwent (and surrounding area – five miles)

Tesco Abertillery – 140.9p;

Gulf Blaina – 142.9p;

Murco Brynmawr – 143.9p;

Gulf Brynmawr – 144.9p;

Tesco Ebbw Vale – 145.9p;

Caerphilly (and surrounding area – five miles)

Tesco Pontypridd – 142.9p;

Asda Coryton – 143.7p;

Asda Pentwyn – 143.7p;

Sainsbury’s Thornhill – 143.9p;

Morrisons Cardiff Ty Glas – 144.7p.