A NEWPORT man has avoided jail once again after assaulting a police officer and breaking his curfew just months after being handed a suspended sentence.

Two police officers in Newport came across Ryan Wells and another man drinking in the city centre at around 7.15pm on Saturday, November 20, last year.

The officers asked the men to throw their drinks away, which they did, prosecutor Thomas Stanway told Cardiff Crown Court.

However, as they walked away, Wells made an explicit comment, and confronted one of the police officers and appeared to attempt to headbutt one of them.

The officer tried to grab Wells to handcuff him, and they were both thrown into a shop front.

Wells was arrested and taken to Ystrad Mynach Custody Suite.

At the time, Wells - of Harlequin Drive - was under curfew after being sentenced on Thursday, September 9, for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. His arrest meant that he breached his curfew.

Wells also breached his curfew from November 22 to 24 by a total of two hours and 36 minutes across the three days, Mr Stanway said.

He then failed to turn up for a court-mandated alcohol treatment session on Thursday, November 25.

“The defendant stated he went for a Covid injection on November 24 and he had pain in his arm and that’s why he did not attend court the following day,” Mr Stanway said. “He sent a picture of his vaccination documents but this was not deemed to be a sufficient excuse.”

Wells, 28, has 11 previous convictions for 16 offences.

“He cannot provide an excuse or an explanation as to why he assaulted the officer on that particular evening,” said Kathryn Lane, in mitigation.

Ms Lane reiterated the defendant felt unable to attend the alcohol appointment as he was feeling unwell after having a Covid jab, and added that he “does not provide an excuse” for breaching his curfew.

“He’s made progress in gaining some employment. That is the first time in a very long time that he has been working,” she said.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told the defendant “initially my mind was made up” about sending him to prison to serve his sentence which had been suspended, however, he changed his mind as the probation service “believes you are still redeemable.”

For the charge of common assault, Wells was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

For breaching a suspended sentence order, he must complete a further six days of rehabilitation activity requirement, in addition to completing the previous suspended sentence conditions.

Wells was also ordered to pay a £95 surcharge.