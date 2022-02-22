A RESIDENT of a Newport estate which had to be evacuated during Storm Enice has thanked council staff and emergency services for their work in getting him and his neighbours to safety.

Lighthouse Park in Wentlooge, situated on the foreshore of the Severn estuary, was deemed a flood risk during Storm Eunice last week - with the Met Office warning there was a potentially life-threatening risk for residents at the estate because of the high winds.

Newport Council acted alongside emergency services to advise the area was evacuated on Thursday, February 17, with police and local authority staff going door-to-door to advise residents of the risk and advise them to leave.

The council and Newport Transport put on coaches at short notice, and anyone who did not have anywhere to go were put up in the Tŷ Hotel opposite Magor Services for Thursday night, with a provisional booking made for Friday night just in case.

Wayne Parsons, a resident of Lighthouse Park, was full of praise for how the council staff ensured that all of residents were well looked after.

"The council staff were on site at the Hotel all Thursday and from early Friday morning to keep us all updated and make sure we were all settled," he said.

"They also helped with questions and concerns any of the residents had.

"The council were really proactive at such short notice and couldn't do enough for the residents."

Mr Parsons added the council staff made sure that all the residents at the hotel were able to get some food on the Thursday evening and have breakfast on the Friday.

He also singled out the staff at the Tŷ Hotel for praise and said: "The staff at the hotel were very good despite being taken by surprise by the amount of extra bookings."

A Newport City Council spokesman said: "A decision to evacuate the park was taken in line with the risk assessments.

"In the interests of both residents’ and responding agency staff safety, residents were advised to evacuate on Thursday evening before the storm warning came info effect.

"Where residents wished to evacuate but were unable to find somewhere to stay at short notice with friends or family, the council secured alternative accommodation.

"Where required, transport to and from the park to the accommodation was also provided by the council and Newport Transport.

"In addition, an emergency services tactical coordination centre was established on the Friday for the duration of the red warning, to ensure the continued assessment of the park as a number of residents remained on site.

"All of this was carried out through existing council arrangements and plans in the event of an emergency."

READ MORE:

The council also thanked the staff of the hotel and the residents of Lighthouse Park for their cooperation.

A council spokesman said: "The council wish to express its thanks to all those that played a role in ensuring the safe evacuation of the park, including the residents for their patience and cooperation, the park managers, and the staff of the Tŷ Hotel."

Mr Parsons reciprocated the expression of gratitude and said: "A heartfelt thanks from the residents of the Lighthouse Park Estate goes to the Gwent Police and Newport City Council for their help support and dedication."