THE Queen has cancelled planned virtual engagements today as she continues to suffer from mild Covid symptoms, Buckingham Place said.
It comes after the 95-year-old monarch tested positive for the virus on Sunday after experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.
Her Majesty fell ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”
It is understood further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time.
Concern across the nation will be at peak levels for the Queen given her advanced age and her health scare in recent months, and her popularity in a country where many have known no other monarch on the throne.
The Queen is the latest monarch from around the world to catch Covid.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, both tested positive for the illness on February 9.
