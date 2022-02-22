THE BBC has announced a major change to long-running soap Eastenders as the broadcaster announced a major schedule shake-up.

Eastenders, along with Doctors, will be moving in the schedules with soaps running from Monday to Thursday, meaning Eastenders will no longer be shown on a Friday night.

Doctors will continue to air in its usual lunchtime slot at 1.45pm on BBC One but viewers will get another opportunity to watch in peak time when the drama gets its evening debut at 7pm on BBC Two, making it available to a whole new audience.

The changes will come into effect from Monday, March 7.

📢 Calling all #EastEnders and @BBCDoctors fans. You'll notice a change in the TV schedules from 7 March 🗓️

Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/vPElIjdJL5 https://t.co/PvG8PTwHzY — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 22, 2022

New BBC Eastenders schedule

From March 7, Eastenders will be broadcast four times a week on BBC One from Monday to Thursday.

The full schedule is as follows:

Monday: 7:30pm

Tuesday: 7:30pm

Wednesday: 7:30pm

Thursday: 7:30pm

The soap will continue to stream on BBC iPlayer, EastEnders remains one of BBC iPlayer’s most popular shows with over 285 million streams during 2021.

BBC Eastenders spoilers

BBC viewers will see the new set of Eastenders for the first time. (PA/BBC)

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama, BBC Studios said: “We’re delighted that, from March 7, there will be new regular time slots for EastEnders on BBC One, and Doctors on BBC Two.

“Both shows have a loyal following; and this new simplified schedule means it’s even easier for viewers to get their fix, as well as being able to watch whenever and wherever they choose on iPlayer.

“EastEnders‘ new 7.30pm slot begins with a hugely exciting week, as killer Gray Atkins is finally exposed…”

The start of the new schedule will coincide with viewers seeing the brand-new EastEnders set for the first time on air in an extremely dramatic week when the truth about Gray Atkins is finally exposed.