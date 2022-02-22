HUGE rats “the size of cats” could be sneaking their way up your water pipes and into your home, a pest control expert has warned.

The rodents are “taking over” according to Ian Heland of Pests Be Gone, who is warning Brits to rat-proof their homes.

The population of rats in the UK is one the rise and is currently estimated to be around 150 million, the highest number ever.

Warning over rats invading UK homes

The rats are capable of treading water for up to three days meaning water pipes make for a warm spot to stay and even reproduce.

Mr Heland told The Daily Star: “I have had more callouts than ever from homeowners who have heard a noise, looked down into their toilet only to find a giant rat.

“No one is safe. Rats are excellent swimmers with bendy bones and can squeeze into the smallest of spaces.

“They can hold their breath for three minutes and tread water for three days, and they are coming up waste pipes.

“They’re cunning and getting bolder and bolder. Basically, if they want to get into your home, they will.”

He added: “People are scared and they should be. There are more rats than ever and they are taking over. I have seen some the size of cats.”