HAVE you got a paw-some puppy or pooch?
A dog show, hosted by Dog Furiendly, will follow a 5km sponsored walk of Bute Park in Cardiff next month as part of Wag This Way 2022.
Wag This Way gives dogs and their pet humans a chance to have fun while supporting City Hospice, with a sponsored walk from 11am on Sunday, March 20, ahead of the dog show at 1pm.
Furry friends will have the chance to win tasty treats from event partner Burns Pet Food and Nutrition – with categories to include:
- Handsome Hound;
- Best Ears;
- Gorgeous Girl;
- Dazzling Duo.
Dog Furiendly will also be hosting a Hound Hang Out Area for owners and their pets to mingle with canine Instagram influencers - including @_teddyandamy, a golden cockapoo from Cardiff with more than 72,000 followers.
Founder of Dog Furiendly, Adele Pember, said:
“Cardiff holds a very special place in our hearts.
“This beautiful city, filled with plenty of wagging tails, inspired us to create Dog Furiendly so that more dog owners could find places to visit and events like Wag This Way.
“The event is plenty of fun for all the family to enjoy, all while raising funds for such an important cause.
“We’re raising real money to support the hard-working staff at City Hospice who provide essential care for those who need it the most.
“If we can even get 14 dogs involved with the dog show, that pays for an hour of essential nursing care for someone in Cardiff with a terminal illness.”
The event, sponsored by Wessex Garages, will support City Hospice, which provides care to people with terminal or life threatening illnesses and support for patients' families.
Fundraising and events co-ordinator at City Hospice, Daisy Magill, added: “We’re so excited to have Dog Furiendly on board for this year’s Wag This Way.
"I’m sure they will help make it a memorable event for all involved.”
Find out more and register at https://bit.ly/3h27twy
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.