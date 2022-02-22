A NUMBER of rabbits are looking for their forever homes – after being abandoned in a box.

Crunchie, Twirl, Rolo and Twix were found abandoned in the box in Birmingham in October, and have since been in the care of the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

The centre is hoping that the quartet will be able to go to homes in pairs – so are hoping for two potential owners to come forward.

Newport centre staff have said that the four rabbits could be homed with sensible primary school aged children and can live indoors or outdoors, as long as there is plenty of room for them to hop around and play.

Another four rabbits are settling in well at the centre. Staff have said that Harry, Alba, Ferdinand and Dale – who all came to the RSPCA after their welfare needs were not being met – are playful and growing in confidence each day.

Nikki Tutton, centre manager, said: “We have some adorable bunnies with us at the moment, and we are hoping they’ll soon be heading to their forever homes.”

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit welfare expert, said: “Sadly, when rabbits are bought on impulse, an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting rescue rabbits instead.”

Anyone who may be interested in adopting the rabbits can get in touch with the RSPCA by visiting Find A Pet website.

