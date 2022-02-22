CHILLING footage shows the mother of a five-year-old found dead in a river in Bridgend washing his bloodied bedclothes when police show up to look for the missing boy, a court has heard.

Angharad Williamson, 30, can be heard “wailing and shouting” on videos taken from officers’ body worn cameras when they visited the family’s flat on the morning of July 31 2021, Cardiff Crown Court has been told.

Later the same morning, Logan Mwangi was found dead in the River Ogmore, still dressed in his mis-matched pyjamas having suffered 56 injuries to his head, face, torso, arms and legs.

The boy’s body had been dumped in the river like “fly-tipped rubbish” by his stepfather John Cole and a teenage boy just a few hours before, the jury heard.

The young boy had been in self-isolation from July 21 after testing positive with Covid and the last time he was seen alive was on a Facetime call on July 27, four days before he was found dead.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said Williamson’s actions that day, which included making a distraught 999 call to South Wales Police at 5.45am, were “all an act” and a “callous performance designed to cover up her involvement in her son’s death”.

Williamson even told police that Logan had been kidnapped by another woman she did not like, the court heard.

Ms Rees said in the videos from when the police attended the address, the sound of a tumble dryer and washing machine can be heard, adding: “Why on earth would the family be doing the laundry as a matter of such urgency in the circumstances? The prosecution suggest that this was to dispose of incriminating evidence and that one of the items laundered was part of Logan’s bedlinen.”

The sheet, which was missing from Logan’s bed, was recovered from the tumble dryer four days later when the property was searched on August 4.

Logan’s Paw Patrol duvet and pillow were found to have small amounts of Logan’s blood on them consistent, the prosecution said, with him having been bleeding in bed.

Williamson, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial for murdering the youngster between July 28 and August 1.

All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan’s body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth have pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Cole has denied murder but admitted disposing of Logan’s body and incriminating evidence. He claims Williamson was aware of and actively took part in the cover-up of the crime.

Williamson and Cole are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.

The trial continues.