A MAN whose work "was his whole life" has been jailed for seven years for raping and twice sexually assaulting a woman.

Nikolas Miles "blighted" his victim's life and caused her "severe psychological harm" when he assaulted her in 2015.

Married man Miles, now 50, was convicted after a jury trial last December and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.

There, Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, read a statement by Miles' victim, who said the assault "took its toll" on her, leading her to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.

The court heard the victim's "quality of life has changed completely".

She had said she felt "unable to love myself" and suffered "regular night terrors".

"The flashbacks, depression and anxiety became unbearable," she said in her statement. "Lots of days I couldn't even get out of bed."

She added: "I pushed everyone away – I could trust no one."

Ieuan Bennett, defending, said Miles was of previous good character and had no prior convictions.

He said Miles, of Oakland Crescent, Pontypridd, had "serious" physical disability and was "in medical terms quite a vulnerable person".

"He will inevitably lose his job," Mr Bennett said, adding that the defendant's career was "his whole life".

The impending prison sentence "is going to hit him very hard indeed", the court was told.

MORE COURT & CRIME:

The judge, David Wynn Morgan, noted Miles' lack of previous convictions and his disability.

"A prison term is going to be very difficult for you," he said.

The judge also noted character references, including from the defendant's mother.

"This is an incident the consequences of which will have a terrifying effect on his family, who are blameless," he told the court.

The judge told Miles the offences he had committed were "appalling".

"It has taken years for [the victim] to find the courage to make a complaint," he added. "Her life has been blighted as a result."

The court was told the victim's statement showed "evidence of severe psychological harm".

Miles was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. He has also been placed on the sexual offenders' register until further notice.