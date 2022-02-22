A TRIBUTE dinner is being held in Cwmbran to celebrate the life of Gwent rugby great David 'Dapper' Power.

Power died aged 64 on Christmas Eve in 2020 after a collision with a van while cycling.

He was well known for running the Welsh Charitables RFC as honourary secretary, organising dozens of dinners to raise funds for charity.

A three-course dinner is being held on Friday, May 20 at the Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran featuring a Q&A with Adrian Hadley, Bobby Windsor and Brandon Cripps, compered by Phil Steele.

Tickets cost £60 with tables of 10 available for £600. Call 01633 851058 or 7870 682828 or email kris.broome@stdavidshopsicecare.org for more information.

