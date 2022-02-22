THERE have been no newly-reported deaths relating to Covid-19 in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics, however 12 have been recorded in Wales.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,180 and Wales’ total has risen to 6,956 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 1,672 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 297 were in the Gwent region. Caerphilly recorded the highest number of new cases with 78, Newport recorded 72, 59 were recorded in Monmouthshire, 48 in Blaenau Gwent and 40 in Torfaen.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 33
- Blaenau Gwent - 48
- Bridgend – 59
- Caerphilly – 78
- Cardiff – 222
- Carmarthenshire – 136
- Ceredigion - 46
- Conwy - 70
- Denbighshire - 51
- Flintshire - 99
- Gwynedd - 46
- Merthyr Tydfil - 28
- Monmouthshire - 59
- Neath Port Talbot - 65
- Newport – 72
- Pembrokeshire - 34
- Powys - 44
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 118
- Swansea – 135
- Torfaen - 40
- Vale of Glamorgan – 64
- Wrexham - 63
- Unknown location - 13
- Resident outside Wales – 49
