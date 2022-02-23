A STORE selling high street brands at reduced rates has opened its doors in Newport.

Newlife, a Midlands-based company, opened its doors to customers in what is its first outlet in Wales on Friday, February 18.

While the opening may have flown under the radar a little bit, with the region battling wind and rain courtesy of Storm Eunice, the store is hoping to make its mark on the retail scene in the city.

Located inside the former Lidl supermarket at Unit 1 on the Newport West Retail Park, it is selling goods from as little as £2.99, including many brands which are more commonly seen on the high street.

What’s more, all sales directly benefit charity, with Newlife being a registered charity helping disabled children and supporting their families.

The Newlife store in Newport

Money raised from sales at the Newport store, and their eight others - mainly in the West Midlands, will be used for specialist equipment and support for disabled and terminally ill children and their families across the UK.

But, that isn’t to say that the Newlife store is a charity shop like so many others.

Unlike the traditional charity retailer they do not accept donations from the public.

Shoes inside the Newlife store

Instead, the company has secured deals with leading retailers to sell on their end-of-line products, customer returns, and products with minor defects.

Essentially, the store is stocked full of items that would otherwise be headed to landfill.

And, when the Argus paid Newlife a visit for a sneak peek ahead of opening, it was clear to see that there were bargains to be had, with clothes and accessories helpfully separated by gender and size.

Ahead of opening, bosses at the store claimed that they are “a unique kind of retailer”.

Opening times, fashion ranges, and more

Newlife Newport has a wide range of fashion available for men, women and teens and is open from 9.30 to 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

There is also late night opening until 7pm on Thursdays, and Sunday trading from 11am until 5pm.

Clothes for sale in-store

All original labels are removed and customers can find a mix of ranges and styles from across the high street.

New products are also added to the sales floor on a daily basis.

What has been said about the new store?





Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Newlife head of retail stores, said: “It’s great to finally open the doors to our customers at Newlife Newport – and we are so proud that this is our first store in Wales.

The store has been very well received and we can’t wait to introduce everyone to all the benefits of shopping here.

“Not only is Newlife a fabulous place to spot the type of bargains you can’t wait to tell your friends about, we help our customers feel really good about shopping here too, as they know they are also helping disabled and terminally ill children and their families receive the specialist equipment they need, such as wheelchairs, beds and seating, which can’t always be accessed quickly – or at all – through their local health and social care services.

“As Newlife also prevents so many items going to landfill, so shopping with us extends the life cycle of the purchases – which is of course good for the environment too.”

As well as grants for equipment, Newlife’s Emergency Equipment Loan Service provides equipment for families in crisis within 72 hours, anywhere in the UK.

Other services include loans of play therapy pods, packed with specialist toys and a nurse run helpline to provide experienced support.

More information about the charity can be found online here.