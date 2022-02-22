SEVEN men have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs after a number of drugs warrants were carried out across Gwent yesterday.
The seven are charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine. Two of the seven men have also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.
A separate charge has been given to a woman in relation to money laundering.
MORE NEWS:
- Ryan O'Connor: Live updates as men on trial accused of murdering Newport dad
- Logan Mwangi: Court shown bodycam footage of mother washing bloodied bedclothes
Gwent Police carried out drug warrants in Cefn Fforest, Bargoed, Newport and Tir-y-Berth yesterday which led to the arrests.
Four of the men are set to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today, and all eight have been remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.