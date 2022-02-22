SEVEN men have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs after a number of drugs warrants were carried out across Gwent yesterday.

The seven are charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine. Two of the seven men have also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine.

A separate charge has been given to a woman in relation to money laundering.

Gwent Police carried out drug warrants in Cefn Fforest, Bargoed, Newport and Tir-y-Berth yesterday which led to the arrests.

Four of the men are set to appear before Newport Magistrates Court today, and all eight have been remanded in custody.