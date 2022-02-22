POLICE are combatting anti-social behaviour in a Gwent town with a dispersal order.

Gwent Police has issued a dispersal order for Blackwood town centre after a number of reports of large gatherings and disorderly behaviour.

It will be in place until 10pm on Wednesday, February 23, and covers High Street, Gravell Lane, Blackwood Bus Station, Cliff Road and Blackwood Gate Retail Park.

South Wales Argus:

MORE NEWS:

While the dispersal order is in place, officers will have powers to make groups leave the area if their behaviour is likely to "contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public".

They will also be able to arrest those who return to the area after being moved on.

Sergeant Huw Morrissey said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in Gwent.

“As the half-term break continues, we’re asking parents to ensure they know where their children are at all times, especially while the dispersal order is in effect.

“Officers will be on patrol and will deal robustly with individuals who look to cause harm and disorder in the area.”