TRAVELLERS have been thanked for their patience and understanding over the past week – as rail companies resume their normal services following a week of storms.

Network Rail has thanked passengers after the three storms – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – hit the UK and suspended all rail services on Friday and had an impact across the weekend on the remaining services that were resumed.

Services that did resume across the weekend suffered delays and speed restrictions.

Mike Gallop, Network Rail’s western route and strategic operations director, said: “The past week has seen the railway face some of the most severe storms the UK has experienced in over three decades.

“The number of storm-related of incidents we have faced is unprecedented and I am so proud of our different teams who have worked tirelessly, alongside our train operator colleagues, to clear the railway of unwanted debris, get trains running safely and reliably while supporting passengers on their journeys.

“It’s been a difficult time for passengers, and we are really grateful to them for their patience and understanding during this period of disruption. Through the hard work and determination of our teams and close working with the train operators, we’re delighted to welcome back passengers as regular services resume this morning.”

Across Wales, services were suspended on Friday and a number remained cancelled or severely disrupted on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Network Rail has said that there were around 200 storm-related incidents on their western route, which runs between Penzance and London Paddington.

Across the UK, their staff have been working to clear the railways of trees, debris, trampolines, sheds and even roofs. They have also been fixing overhead cables to allow for the safe return of services.