IN THE aftermath of Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin, you will be relieved to hear that the weather is showing signs of calming throughout the week.

Strong winds are still expected, but nothing on the scale of last week and early this week.

Expect to be able to see the sun throughout the week, with intermittent bouts of rain in most parts of Gwent.

Wednesday

Although wind speeds will be fairly low for most of the morning, it is expected to pick up across Gwent at around midday and stay at around 30mph throughout the evening.

The highest wind speeds are predicted to be in Blaenau Gwent, with 37mph winds predicted from around 6pm.

There's a fairly good chance that there will be rain across the region at 1pm, though Newport may have some a little earlier at 10am and Blaenau Gwent at 9am.

Rain is predicted at around 11pm in Blaenau Gwent, and in Caerphilly at around the same time.

Blaenau Gwent will be a little chillier than the rest of Gwent, with the highest temperature expected to be seven degrees.

For the rest of Gwent, the highest temperature will be 10 degrees in the afternoon with lows of four degrees early in the morning.

Thursday

Expect more rain and higher winds as the weather takes a grim turn.

Rain is predicted from early in the morning until just before midday.

Those lucky to live in Blaenau Gwent can expect some sleet as well as rain.

After calming down on Wednesday the wind is going to be picking up again across the region, with highs of 45mph in Caerphilly.

The winds will be at their peak across the region at around 3pm.

Despite the poorer weather, expect to see the sun from late in the morning until mid afternoon.

However, it will be colder by about three degrees in most parts, with the highest predicted temperature to be nine degrees at midnight and the lowest to be two degrees in Blaenau Gwent.

Friday

The sun will be shining across South Wales on Friday and wind speeds will be drastically lower.

Although the day may start a little windy, it will reduce throughout the day.

For example, in Monmouthshire the day is predicted to begin with wind speeds of 32mph, but finish up with speeds of just 11mph.

The sun will be out but do not expect a dramatic rise in temperature, with highs in Gwent expected to be nine degrees in the afternoon.

However in most cases, it will feel about three degrees colder than it is.

Blaenau Gwent again has the short end of the stick, with it being colder by about two degrees than the rest of Gwent.