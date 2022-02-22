A FLOOD warning remains in place for the River Wye in Monmouth this evening.

River levels in the town are expected to reach 4.8m later on Tuesday.

Undefended areas in Monmouth, Dixton and Wyesham may all be affected.

The flood warning from environment agency Natural Resources Wales (NRW) comes after prolonged periods of stormy weather in the past week. Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin all struck the UK, causing widespread disruption and damage.

The latest NRW update, on Tuesday afternoon, suggests river levels in Monmouth could rise by nearly one metre on top of their current levels.

Traffic camera footage showing the swollen River Wye in Monmouth, where the water level is expected to continue rising on Tuesday. Picture: Traffic Wales

As of lunchtime, the Wye was at five metres and rising in the town, and at 4.7m and steady in nearby Ross-on-Wye. The level at Grosmont was 0.9m and steady.

A peak river level of between 5.4m and 5.8m is expected in Monmouth this evening.

NRW said the rowing club underpass gates have been closed in anticipation of the continued rising levels.

NRW flood map. Picture: NRW

A 'flood warning' is the medium-level notification used by NRW and is shown on the agency's map above as the red area.

A milder 'flood alert' has been issued for the wider Monmouth area, including Over Monnow and riverside areas south of Osbaston, and is shown on the map above as the orange area.